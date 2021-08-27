Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Lowered to $111.00 at Morgan Stanley

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FANG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.52.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $73.08 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $102.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,588 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 71,991 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $967,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

