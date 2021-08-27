DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 1,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 36,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the second quarter worth about $33,130,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondHead by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,169,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,564 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DiamondHead during the second quarter worth approximately $12,179,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,996,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the second quarter worth $5,006,000. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

