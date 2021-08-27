DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Cowen

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.29.

NYSE DKS opened at $134.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.02. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $136.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after buying an additional 1,060,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $551,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,099 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after acquiring an additional 389,939 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

