DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 268,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 1,216,489 shares.The stock last traded at $130.68 and had previously closed at $114.39.

The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $2,185,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (NYSE:DKS)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

