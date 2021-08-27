Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.62. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $18.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

