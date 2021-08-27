DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Update

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DNA Brands stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,050. DNA Brands has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31.

DNA Brands Company Profile

DNA Brands, Incis a holding company. It operates through the DNA energy and TokenTalk.io. businesses. The DNA Energy business engages in the production, marketing, and sale of carbonated blends of energy drinks. It offers its products in citrus, lemon lime, citrus sugar free, and cranberry raspberry sugar free flavors under the DNA Energy Drink brand name.

