DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Update

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DNA Brands stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,050. DNA Brands has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31.
DNA Brands Company Profile
Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for DNA Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNA Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.