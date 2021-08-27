Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.32.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock opened at $225.90 on Friday. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $368,000. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $1,596,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.