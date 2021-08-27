Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.600-$10.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.92 billion-$34.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.11 billion.Dollar General also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.60-10.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. boosted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.32.

Shares of DG traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.25. 2,995,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,170. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,939 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

