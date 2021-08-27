Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Earnings Results

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.70. The stock had a trading volume of 223,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,016. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

