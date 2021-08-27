Dominic Dragisich Sells 2,926 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,926 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $343,805.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dominic Dragisich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $266,714.96.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $117.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $123.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.30.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. Analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CHH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

