Donut Tops 1-Day Volume of $740,686.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $740,686.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Donut has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Donut coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00124019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00154510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,323.64 or 1.00487867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.66 or 0.01036956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.89 or 0.06731041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.