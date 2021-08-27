Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.560-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.82. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.22.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dorman Products stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Dorman Products worth $11,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

