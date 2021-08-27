DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Down to $3.87

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.87, but opened at $3.77. DouYu International shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 76,610 shares.

DOYU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 0.74.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 104.2% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in DouYu International during the second quarter worth $68,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in DouYu International during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 1,346.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

