DREP Price Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. DREP has a market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00053433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014205 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00053343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.71 or 0.00770886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00100301 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.01 or 0.00149735 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars.

