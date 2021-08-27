DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.01

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.01 and last traded at $46.98, with a volume of 3744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.27.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,860,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,428,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,737,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

