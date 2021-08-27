Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Up 237.2% in August

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 237.2% from the July 29th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,477,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DUFRY opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Dufry has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.61.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUFRY. Oddo Bhf upgraded Dufry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dufry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

