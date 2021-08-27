Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Position Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,597,000 after purchasing an additional 329,785 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 197,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 20,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE opened at $50.09 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. Research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.55.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.