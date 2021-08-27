Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set an inline rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.20.

DUOL opened at $120.00 on Monday. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $119.68 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

