Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 22.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after purchasing an additional 471,756 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 340.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,077,000 after buying an additional 264,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,839,000 after buying an additional 257,459 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,005,000 after buying an additional 229,487 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 41.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,504,000 after buying an additional 216,081 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKG opened at $149.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.16.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

