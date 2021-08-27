Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 28,000 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.28% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:HYAC opened at $9.62 on Friday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71.
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Profile
