Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 28,000 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.28% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYAC opened at $9.62 on Friday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71.

Get Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Profile

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.