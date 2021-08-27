Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,985,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DISCA. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

