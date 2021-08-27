Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,438 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. Scotiabank cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.69.

OHI stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.85.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

