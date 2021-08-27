DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.74 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.000-$5.250 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.08.

DXC stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,793. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,390 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,804 shares of company stock valued at $814,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

