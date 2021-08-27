Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.97

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.97 and last traded at $65.70, with a volume of 7969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,119,486. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,688,000 after acquiring an additional 186,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,390,000 after acquiring an additional 723,728 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after buying an additional 943,961 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,176,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,687,000 after buying an additional 166,131 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,342,000 after buying an additional 713,095 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

