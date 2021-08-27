e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $357 million-$364 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.59 million.

Shares of ELF traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.67. 6,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.13 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.11.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $641,501.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,869,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,635 shares of company stock worth $3,134,149 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,725 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.40% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $19,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

