eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,759 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,215 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of eBay worth $63,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in eBay by 161.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87,563 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $5,784,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in eBay by 14.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after buying an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $75.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.77. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.81.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,160. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

