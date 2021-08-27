Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Billion

Brokerages expect that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce $3.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.25 billion and the highest is $3.36 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $12.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.20 billion to $13.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.56.

ECL traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.02. The stock had a trading volume of 560,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.52. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,924 shares of company stock worth $7,265,028 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.