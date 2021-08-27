Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edap Tms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.95. 83,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $198.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

