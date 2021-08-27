Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ADOC opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06. Edoc Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

Get Edoc Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 2,640.6% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 476,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 459,280 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Edoc Acquisition by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,518,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after buying an additional 264,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,429,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edoc Acquisition by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 100,622 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Edoc Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edoc Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.