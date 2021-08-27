EDUCare Market Cap Reaches $6.22 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. EDUCare has a total market cap of $6.22 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EDUCare has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EDUCare coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00053440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.90 or 0.00776499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00100569 BTC.

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

