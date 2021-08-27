Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.990-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.71 billion-$6.71 billion.

ESALY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eisai from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eisai from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eisai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of ESALY stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $82.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.02. Eisai has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.77.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eisai will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

