Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.95.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $153.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.85. Elastic has a 12 month low of $94.03 and a 12 month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 412.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

