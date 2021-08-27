Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.67)-($0.57) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.52). The company issued revenue guidance of $808-814 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.21 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.670-$-0.570 EPS.

ESTC traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.22. The stock had a trading volume of 28,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.95 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 12 month low of $94.03 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.85.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elastic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.95.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

