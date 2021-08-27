Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives $15.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EGO shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

EGO traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,260. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 84.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.40. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.