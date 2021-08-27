Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,149.60 ($15.02).

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECM. Barclays raised their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 935 ($12.22) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Numis Securities upgraded Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Electrocomponents stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,062 ($13.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,701. Electrocomponents has a fifty-two week low of GBX 639.50 ($8.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. The stock has a market cap of £5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,032.54.

In related news, insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total value of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

