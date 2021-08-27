Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,047 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 22,421 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $51,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 98.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $141.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $1,422,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,630 shares of company stock worth $7,483,520. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

