Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.40 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.100 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.00. The stock had a trading volume of 49,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,173. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,630 shares of company stock worth $7,483,520 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

