Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.56

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.56 and last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 52733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Embraer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

Get Embraer alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Embraer by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 433,375 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,057,000. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Embraer by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.