Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.56

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.56 and last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 52733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Embraer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.01.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Embraer by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 433,375 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,057,000. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Embraer by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.
Embraer Company Profile (NYSE:ERJ)
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
