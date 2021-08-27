Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.55

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.55 and last traded at $104.39, with a volume of 38648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.97. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,864,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 19.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 114.3% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 109,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

