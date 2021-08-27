Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.08.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$5.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.54. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$4.00 and a 52 week high of C$9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$927.31 million and a P/E ratio of 18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.