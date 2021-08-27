Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $941,000 Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 150.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 23,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 21.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter.

TBT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 38,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,841. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

