Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

IAU remained flat at $$34.13 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,009,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

