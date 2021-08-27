Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 800 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.17. 1,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,558. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOCS shares. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

