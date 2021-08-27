Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BeyondSpring were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 31.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 31,862 shares during the period. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,671. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47. BeyondSpring Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $31.65.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

