Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,818 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 153,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LUMN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 23,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,873,832. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. Research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.