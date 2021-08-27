Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,584 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $2,204,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.64. 15,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,253,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.05.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

