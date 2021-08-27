Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 261,382 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,354,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,382 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $189,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,145. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.