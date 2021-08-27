Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $338.29 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 27,520 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $338,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $14.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $949.93. 4,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,192. The business’s 50-day moving average is $888.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $945.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

