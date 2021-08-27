Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 155,428 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,456,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Philip Morris International worth $243,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,536. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.57. The company has a market capitalization of $158.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

