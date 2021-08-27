Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the quarter. Envestnet accounts for about 2.6% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Envestnet worth $21,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,215,000 after buying an additional 760,028 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,262,000 after purchasing an additional 708,993 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,202,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,855,000 after purchasing an additional 122,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,962,000 after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ENV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist dropped their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of ENV stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.88. The company had a trading volume of 167,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.14 and a beta of 1.28. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

